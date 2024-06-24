'Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster Marries Elon Musk's Ex Talulah Riley

Congratulations are in order for actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley. Following their engagement in July 2023, the Love Actually star, 34, and St. Trinian's actress, 38, tied the knot at St George's Church in Anstey, England on Saturday, June 22, according to The Sun.

While neither Brodie-Sangster nor Riley, who was previously married to Elon Musk twice, have publicly announced their marriage, photos obtained by The Sun showed the bride looking stunning in a white wedding gown and lace veil. For the big day, Brodie-Sangster, who played lovesick elementary schooler Sam in the iconic 2003 romcom, donned a long blue morning coat, pinstriped trousers, and an ivory vest. The couple were photographed leaving the 14th-century church in Anstey, Hertfordshire following the ceremony, guests throwing confetti in celebration.

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 21: Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend Vanity Fair and The Newt in Somerset's celebration of The RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for CondÃ© Nast) - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Condé Nast)

The nuptials were described as an "idylic village ceremony" by The Sun in a follow-up report. A source told the outlet that Brodie-Sangster "walked from the house to the church and Talulah arrived in a horse-drawn carriage." While the couple were inside the church, "another horse arrived with white roses woven through its mane. The horse was a bridesmaid and I think he arranged it as a surprise. She looked happy when she saw it." The source also reported that there was "a dog who was part of the wedding party, with a box and ribbon on its back, so I think it was the couple's ring bearer." After exchanging vows, the newlyweds reportedly left in the horse-drawn carriage for their reception.

Further details on the nuptials are unclear at this time, but the outlet reported that after saying "I do," the newlyweds will reside in the "Grade II-listed manor house" they recently purchased together. The source stated that following the wedding, "in the fields across from their home, there were several marquees with fairground rides, including a merry-go-round and helter skelter."

Brodie-Sangster and Riley first met on the set of Danny Boyle's FX series Pistol, a biographical drama about the Sex Pistols' rise to fame, in 2021. The couple portrayed Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren (Brodie-Sangster) and the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (Riley), a tumultuous real-life couple. They went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. They announced their engagement in July 2023, Brodie-Sangster writing on social media, "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around x."

While the marriage marks Brodie-Sangster's first, it is the third for Riley. The actress, whose credits include Pride & Prejudice, Inception, and Westworld, was previously married to Musk from 2010 until 2012, and again from 2013 to 2016. Opening up about their relationship and decision to split, she told the Daily Mail, "I think it's the right decision. Presumably, with all divorces, there is [sadness]. But on balance we're both really happy. Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends. We still see each other all the time and take care of each other. If this could continue indefinitely it would be lovely."