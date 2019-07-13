‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Elijah Wood Reportedly Engaged and Expecting First Child With Mette-Marie Kongsved

Some are beginning to suspect that Elijah Wood is not only engaged to girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved, but that the two are expecting a child as well. The happy couple was spotted shopping in Los Angeles last week, where Kongsved appeared to be showing a baby bump, as well as a new ring on her left hand.

Photos of the suspicious outing were published by The Daily Mail. In them, 38-year-old Wood wore a simple grey cardigan over jeans and brown boots. Kongsved wore an orange dress that seemed to hint at a baby bump, with a white t-shirt underneath.

The two were spotted while out shopping at Best Buy in Los Angeles, California. They were reportedly looking at furniture, and appeared in good spirits, laughing and smiling together in the photos. They were spotted while leaving together in the same car as well.

Wood and Kongsved have reportedly been dating for over two years now, ever since they worked together on the Netflix original film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore in 2017. The crime dramedy starred Wood in a huge ensemble cast, with Kongsved producing.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, with only a few big public appearances. In January of 2018, they were spotted holding hands while out in Pasadena, California, and this past February they attended the Rodarte FW19 fashions show together. However, little is known about how the last two years have gone for them, so news of an engagement might come out of the blue for some.

So far, Woods and his representatives have not commented on the rumors of an engagement or a budding pregnancy. In addition to I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Kongsved is known for producing The Raid 2, ABCs of Death 2 and Boyz in the Wood. She has worked as a costume designer, a music supervisor and a general jack-of-all trades in the entertainment industry, both in the U.S. and in Europe.

Kongsved was previously married to filmmaker and producer E.L. Katz, who is known for similar horror comedies and dramas. He directed such films as Cheap Thrills, Small Crimes and this year, an episode of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. He and Kongsved called it quits in 2016 in an apparently amicable split.

Meanwhile, Woods’ dating history includes actress and musician Pamela Racine, best known for playing in the punk band Gogol Bordello. Woods and Racine were together for five years before breaking up in 2010. After that, Woods was briefly linked to his Grand Piano co-star Kerry Bische, but that did not seem to last long.