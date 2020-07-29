✖

Logan Marshall-Green and his wife, Diane Gaeta, are officially parting ways. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Marshall-Green and Gaeta's divorce has been finalized. The news comes over a year after Gaeta initially filed for divorce. The pair originally wed on Dec. 12, 2012.

The publication confirmed that the exes' divorce judgment was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. In light of this judgment, Gaeta released a statement to PEOPLE in which she expressed her gratitude for those who helped her through this difficult process. Her statement read, "I’m deeply indebted to my close friends and family and my lawyer Peter Lauzon for helping me through one of the most difficult times in my life. I’m grateful to all the women who reached out for helping me find my voice. I’m happy to be Diane Gaeta again." A rep for Marshall-Green did not respond to the publication's request for comment.

Marshall-Green and Gaeta have been awarded joint legal and physical custody of their two children, son Tennessee Logan, who is six years old, and Culla Mae, Gaeta's daughter from a previous relationship. As a part of their settlement, the former couple have been "ordered to share information, and to meet and confer in making or modifying major decisions regarding the health, education and welfare of" the children. Marshall-Green has been ordered to pay child and spousal support. According to their settlement agreement, the former O.C. star will pay Gaeta $4,000 per month ($2,000 per child) in child support beginning on Feb. 1, 2020.

Marshall-Green will pay spousal support to Gaeta in "the sum of $6,000 per month, payable in full on the first day of each month and continuing each month thereafter until death of either party, [Gaeta]’s remarriage or registration as a domestic partner‚ or December 1, 2021 (32 months total duration from the date of Separation and date of termination),whichever first occurs. Spousal Support shall be non-modifiable as to amount and duration. December 1, 2021 shall be deemed the non-modifiable termination date of spousal support."

Gaeta originally filed for divorce from Marshall-Green in April of 2019. On social media, Gaeta suggested that the actor cheated on her, which led to her split. She wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted message, “I filed for divorce today from @elemgy because people aren’t always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut." At the time, Marshall-Green's rep declined to comment on the report.