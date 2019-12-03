‘Lizzie McGuire’ Actor Clayton Snyder Is Engaged to Actress Allegra Edwards

Congratulations are in order for Clayton Snyder and longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards! The two became engaged on Thanksgiving in Granite Bay, California, 10 years after they first met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayton Snyder (@heyclaytron) on Dec 1, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

Snyder shared the news on Instagram on Sunday with two black-and-white photos of the couple in the same pose 10 years apart, the second photo featuring Edwards’ brand new engagement ring.

“2009•2019 Dear Allegra,” he began his caption. “Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger’s a bit heavier. And not just because of all the pecan pie. What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you.”

In another post, Snyder shared a video of himself and Edwards shortly after he had asked her to marry him. “Say hello,” he tells his fiancée in the clip. “Show the ring,” he adds, at which point Edwards waves her hand, which now houses a pear-shaped diamond on a gold band. “I’m like selfie stick arms,” she joked, wiping away tears before the pair shared a kiss.

The post also included several photos of the couple together.

“A few more moments… A moment shortly after the ask,” Snyder wrote. “A moment when she saw my parents were there too. A moment that evening. A moment the day after in Bodega Bay. A moment shortly after that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayton Snyder (@heyclaytron) on Dec 1, 2019 at 1:02pm PST

Edwards, an actress who will appear in USA Network’s Briarpatch in 2020, also shared the happy news on her own page.

“2009/2019 I get to grow older with the love of my life, for the rest of my days,” she wrote. “I adore you Clay. Thankful is an understatement.”

Snyder starred as Ethan Craft on Lizzie McGuire and in the series’ accompanying 2003 movie. He is now a realtor, though Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff hinted that Snyder will be making an appearance in the series’ upcoming reboot.

