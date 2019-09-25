Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage Reportedly Rekindle Relationship

Are Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley rekindling their romance? The ex-spouses are rumored to have recently rediscovered their feelings for one another nearly two decades after their split, a source told Radar Online.

“They talk a lot and have rediscovered their feelings for each other. It all started when Nic reached out to her in early summer,” the insider told the outlet. “Since then, they’ve been on the phone non-stop and have even met up for dates!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Presley, who is the only child of Elvis Presley, and Cage were married in 2002 for 107 days before separating. They officially divorced in 2004.

“There’s a lot of talk that they’ve rediscovered a new, intense connection,” the source continued of the couple., adding that a formal reunion is “just a matter of time.”

Presley, 51, has been married four times, her latest marriage with Michael Lockwood in 2006. She and Lockwood, who are parents to 10-year-old twins Finley and Harper, split in 2016. She was previously married to musician Danny Keogh from 1998 to 1994, and shares two children with him: daughter Riley Keough, 30, and son Benjamin Keough, 26.

Following her marriage to to Keough, Presley was famously married Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, then tied the knot with Cage in 2002 for a matter of months.

Cage, 55, has also had four failed marriages: first to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. In 2002 he both married and split from Presley, then married Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. Cage and Kim share 13-year-old son Kal-El. Earlier this year, Cage was granted a four-day divorce from makeup artist Erika Koike after filing for an annulment following a quick Las Vegas wedding in March. Cage has a 28-year-old son, Weston Coppola Cage, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

As far as Cage’s most recent divorce, he cited fraud as the reason for the annulment, claiming Koike was not open about her criminal history or relationship with another man. The Oscar-winner also claimed he was “too drunk” to get married, claiming they were “drinking to the point of intoxication” before the nuptials and he “lacked understanding” of his actions.

Video of Koike and Cage filmed before they filed for a marriage license in Las Vegas showed them arguing and apparently drunk. At one point, Cage allegedly yelled that Koike will “take all my money.”

“They started by filling the application in one of the machines,” a source told the Daily Mail. “The whole time he was yelling, ‘she is going to take all of my money’ and ‘her ex is a druggie, her ex is a druggie.”

Koike reportedly told Cage, “I am not asking you to do this.” The two continued arguing and were taken to a private room to finish their applications. They were seen leaving the courthouse with the papers.

Cage remains one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. His latest film is A Score to Settle, which opened in August. Other upcoming films include Kill Chain, Color Out of Space and Primal.