Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Are Expecting a Baby

Congratulations are in order!

According to PEOPLE, American Horror Story star Lily Rabe and longtime beau Hamish Linklater are expecting their first child together. Rabe showed off her burgeoning bump when the couple walked the red carpet together at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

Perhaps the actress’ light pink gown was a nod to the baby’s gender? Time will only tell.

Just days ago, the actress shared another photo of herself donning a deep purple gown, standing in front of the White House.

“A couple wks ago…Taking my baby to The White House,” she captioned the photo.

This will be the first child for Rabe. Linklater has a 9-year-old daughter named Lucinda Rose from his previous marriage to writer Jessica Goldberg.

