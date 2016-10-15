Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Make First Public Appearance Since Breaking Up in 2013

So many cool chicks doin cool Shit ❤️💛💙💜💚 #powerofwomen A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 14, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus just made their first public appearance since rekindling their romance. The Last Song co-stars attended the Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles celebrating Cyrus’ magazine cover story.

The couple was seen taking selfies together and holding each other as they sat throughout the luncheon. This is a huge deal for Ronnie and Will fans after the couple broke off the engagement in 2013; However, Cyrus was seen wearing her engagement ring again back in January but we haven’t received confirmation until now. The two have kept a very low profile since reports starting surfacing that they were definitely back on, and now we have to assume that this beautiful couple is here for good.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thank goodness, we needed this after the whole Brangelina scandal.