Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Spark Dating Rumors

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid going to be Hollywood's next "it" couple? According to PEOPLE, the pair are sparking dating rumors. The report was released shortly after DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship.

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that DeCaprio and Hadid have been hanging out in New York City together. One insider said, "They are getting to know each other." Although, even though they're hanging out, they aren't exactly "dating." Still, another source said, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi." A third insider weighed in on the situation by adding, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

As previously mentioned, these relationship rumors come on the heels of DiCaprio's split from Morrone. It was reported at the end of August that the pair split after four years of dating. InTouch Weekly reported that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, had a "few breaks" towards the end of their relationship. A source added, "It's a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die. With all of Leo's girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart."

As PEOPLE noted, DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in 2018 when they were seen taking a trip to Aspen, Colorado. They made their official debut as a couple two years later during the Oscars in February 2020. During the course of their relationship, there was much talk about the pair's significant age difference. In a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone addressed this very subject. At the time, she said, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." After their split, Morrone is reportedly "doing fine" and leaning on her "big group of friends that really care about her." The source also said, "She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo."