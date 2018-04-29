‘Glee’ Alum Lea Michele Announces Engagement

Lea Michele said “yes.”

The Glee veteran announced the news on her Instagram with a photo of a gigantic rock on her ring finger, hand covering her face.

Michele has been dating boyfriend Zandy Reich since July 2017, and the two have been inseparable.

They actually just got back from a trip to Hawaii, but apparently Zandy waited until they got home to pop the question with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leo Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas, PEOPLE reports.

According to The Blast, Reich is the president of a women’s clothing line called AYR, and is notoriously private. The couple first met in 2016. Michele has only been romantically linked to one other person since the 2013 death of her late-boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith.

This marks the star’s newest romance since her split from iZombie star Robert Buckley. The two called it quits in summer 2016. “[They] just found they were better off as friends and wanted to support each other’s careers,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. The actors’ busy schedules were also said to have played a role in the split.

Michele’s Instagram followers shared the actress’ excitement on the comments section.

“Congratulations. Love you so much,” one user wrote.

“So happy for you beautiful,” another one wrote.

Michele told PEOPLE in November 2017 that Reich helps her stay grounded.

“When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself,” she said. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

Se added, “I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”

The couple recently got the stamp of approval of her longtime collaborator and boss, Ryan Murphy.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it,” Michele said on the Emmys red carpet in September 2017. “Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

Before focusing on wedding prep, the actress and singer will reunite with Glee co-star Darren Criss for their joint LMDC Tour. The nine-city tour kicks off May 30 in Nashville and includes stops in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus, Easton, Newark and Toronto.