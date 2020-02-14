‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Divided by Rollins’ Possible New Love Interest

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit introduced a new character in this week’s episode, but he was not just any new detective joining the team. Sergeant Hasim Khaldun, played by Tony-winning stage actor Ari’el Stachel, made his first appearance and is possibly a love interest for Kelli Giddish‘s Detective Amanda Rollins. Longtime fans were divided by this new development, as many have longed hoped for Rollins to finally have a relationship with A.D.A. Dominick Carisi.

Carisi is jealous. But I like this new guy for Rollins. #SVU — Scarab ⚢🏳️‍🌈🕇💒♉ (@TheRealScarab) February 14, 2020

In “I Deserve Some Loving Too,” Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) team worked with the subway SVU squad to tack down subway gropers. One man took underskirt photos of women and put them on his computer, and he happened to wok for a federal immigration office. The man took a deal after revealing to the team that his boss (Jeremy Bobb) forced women to have sex with him in exchange for green cards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the investigation, Rollins and Khaldun pretended to be a married couple to get the criminal on tape. Just as they suspected, the man did ask Rollins for sex before he would approve Khaldun’s green card. This evidence, combined with other victims agreeing to testify, helped put the man behind bars.

At the end of the case, Caisi insisted Benson praise Rollins for all the had wok she did and he hoped to thank her in person as well. Benson reminded him that Khaldun did some great work as well.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Khaldun wee at a restaurant in the last scene of the episode. The two got to know each other over their meals. One of the victims revealed how the experience actually made her relationship with her husband stronger. At that moment Rollins put her hand on Khaldun’s and they smiled at each other.

Although it is not clear if Khaldun appears in more episodes, the hint of a relationship between the two characters immediately sent SVU fans into debates on Rollins’ future. Some fans loved the idea of Rollins getting a new love interest, while others were disappointed that “Rollisi” might not happen.

#IDeserveSomeLovingToo may be the worst episode in #SVU21 history. Really, is Rollins going to date the hot new guy and the desk guy and the #SVU janitor before we get to #Rollisi? — TruthIsLikeTheSun (@LostInAmerica77) February 14, 2020

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC