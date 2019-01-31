‘Law & Order’ Alum Elisabeth Rohm Engaged to Judge Jonathan Colby

Law & Order alum Elisabeth Röhm is engaged to Judge Jonathan T. Colby, the couple confirmed in joint statements on social media.

Röhm, who portrayed Assistant District Attorney Serena Southerlyn on the police procedural from 2001-2005, shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Sunday, Jan. 27. In the post, she showed off her diamond ring.

“Yes, I’m engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man!” her post began. “There’s been a lot of talk here over the last week about whether I was engaged or not. I’m so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you. I’ve waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered.”

“This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES!” Röhm conintued.

“It’s never too late to write your new story,” she concluded. “God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too – Oh and I can never forget to add that my parents set us up! So grateful to them! #forevergrateful#forlifeorlonger #elisabethrohm.”

Colby also announced the news on his own account, writing that “this is what LOVE looks like” and sharing a photo of the couple just following the engagement. He added that he and Röhm “are BLESSED and GRATEFUL to share our hearts and lives together forever and ever” and that “God BLESSED me with the LOVE of the finest woman whom I have ever met.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Röhm revealed that Colby had popped the question last week in what she described as “the most loving and romantic day” of their lives.

“We’re overjoyed to share with everyone that we got engaged last week at our home in La Jolla, California,” Röhm told the outlet. “In the privacy of our backyard, we shared our commitment to love each other forever as we took in the stunning ocean views at sunset. It was the most loving and romantic day of our lives with many tears of happiness!”

This will be Röhm’s first marriage. The actress was previously engaged to director Austin Smithard. Following their split, she dated entrepreneur Ron Wooster, who she welcomed daughter Easton August Anthony, now 10, with in 2008. The former couple decided to separate in 2014.