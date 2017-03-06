LAPD Speaks out About Reported ‘Crime’ at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not victims of swatting calls, despite what someone may have heard on a police radio.

The Los Angeles Police Department says they did not respond to the famous couple’s L.A. home on Saturday, March 4, Us Weekly reports.

Early on Saturday morning, the Southern California Monitoring Association’s Twitter account began posting about a home invasion and a maid shot by the suspect. The account continued to post about the scenario and then associated the home with Kim Kardashian.

The SCMA tweeted that the caller disconnected the phone as the police entered the home. “Appears Kim Kardashian home is victim of SWATTING call. Officers did breach door to enter,” the account wrote, which confirmed it was a false alarm.

The LAPD said “there was no crime” and that they “did not respond to any call like this today.”

The reality star’s rep confirmed that the commotion had “nothing to do with Kim.”

Back in 2013, Kris and Bruce Jenner were victims of swatting and authorities did show up to their home. Kim tweeted about the incident, writing, “These prank calls are NOT funny! People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. Its dangerous & not a joke!”

#LAPD WEST LA: Home Invasion with suspect shot at Kim Kardashian home. Reported cleaning girl shot by suspect. Might be SWATTING call Ch8 — SCMA (@SoCalScanner) March 4, 2017

Caller disconnected as officers entered house. Appears Kim Kardashian home is victim of SWATTING call. Officers did breach door to enter — SCMA (@SoCalScanner) March 4, 2017

These prank calls are NOT funny! People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. Its dangerous & not a joke! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2013

