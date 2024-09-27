Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene, Report Says

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene have tied the knot, according to a new report and photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Grammy-nominated singer, 39, and alligator tour guide wed on Thursday, Sept. 26, in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, in the bayou where the groom works as a captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours.

The wedding comes just days after the couple obtained a marriage license at Louisiana's Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Monday, Sept. 23, court records indicate.

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In photos of the ceremony, Del Rey looks stunning in a long white gown with a ruffled neckline. Her hair is pulled back with a powder blue ribbon and curled to fall gently over her one shoulder. Del Rey reportedly was walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, although no photos of her mother, Patricia Hill, were taken at the event. The singer's siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were also reportedly in attendance.

Dufrene and Del Rey could also be seen together in photos and video footage from the celebration, walking hand-in-hand past the white tents set up by the waterside for what appears to have been their wedding and reception.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer and Louisiana boat captain appear to have first met in 2019, with Del Rey posting photos with her future husband on Facebook after taking one of his air boat tours. "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours," she captioned the photos at the time.

Del Rey and Dufrene then sparked dating rumors in May 2024, when she tagged him on Instagram and called him her "guy," posting a photo with him and her two siblings that she captioned, "Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay." The "Young and Beautiful" singer only confirmed their romance in September, however, going public with their romance on Sept. 7 while attending model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster by Dufrene's side. The two held hands in photos together as they cozied up in coordinating blue outfits.

Del Rey has never been married before but previously dated Live PD's Sean Larkin from 2019 to 2020 and has since been linked romantically with musicians Clayton Johnson and Jack Donoghue. Dufrene has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.