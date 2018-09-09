‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Dieter Schmitz and Wife Isabell Hiebl Welcome First Child

The Laguna Beach family continues to grow as Dieter Schmitz and his wife, Isabell Heibl, welcomed their first child on Saturday.

“Isabell and I welcomed our baby boy, Nico Josef Schmitz, on 9/8/2018 at 9:10 AM! May you make the world a better place and have a tremendously healthy and fulfilling life. We love you so much,” Schmitz wrote on Instagram, alongside a beautiful photo of Heibl in her hospital bed with Nico in her arms.

Schmitz, 32, and Hiebl have been married since 2016, with Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti in the crowd. They announced they were expecting their first child in March, reports E! News.

Schmitz actually announced the news on the Instagram page he runs for Wellington, his French bulldog. He posted a photo of Wellington wearing a card that reads, “Mom & Dad are getting me a Human.” The card listed Nico’s due date as Sept. 10.

The former reality TV star also shared the news on his own Instagram page, adding a teddy bear holding Hiebl’s sonogram. “Some exciting news from the Schmitz’s!!! Our family is growing,” he wrote.

On Aug. 27, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. “Happy 2 year my love! So excited for our little nugget to arrive and our adventures ahead. Love you so much [Schmitz],” Heibl wrote, alongside a photo from their wedding.

Schmitz was a supporting star on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, appearing in the first two seasons as Colletti’s friend. Today, he is a hotel executive in New York. He is the area general manager for InterContinental Hotels Group.

When asked what his best advice was for starting wellness programs, he told Hotel News Now last month, “Don’t underestimate the importance of culture bringing wellness amenities to life.”

Laguna Beach ran on MTV from 2004 to 2006 and inspired the spin-offs The Hills and Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County. Last month, MTV announced a revival called The Hills: New Beginnings, which will feature many of the original Hills cast and is set to premiere in 2019.

“I’m excited for everybody to follow along in what’s happening with our lives, and to show more of the balance, or lack thereof,” Whitney Port said in an Us Weekly interview about the new series. “And it’s a fun adventure for me, in my almost mid-30s, to be back on TV.”

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad are not expected to be taking part in the new series. Cavallari now stars in her own reality show, E! Network’s Very Cavallari.

Photo credit: Instagram/Dieter Schmitz