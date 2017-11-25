Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spend Thanksgiving Apart

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the Thanksgiving holiday apart, but for good reason.

While most would expect that the rumored parents-to-be would mark the occasion together, Scott decided to head home to Houston, Texas, while Jenner stayed in Los Angeles.

Scott made good use of his time in Houston by hosting the Houston City Wide Club of Clubs Turkey Drive. On Twitter, photos were shared around of Scott handing out clothes and other supplies to community members, many whom lost their possessions during the Hurricane Harvey floods.

Travis Scott and Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston’s City Wide Club of Clubs Turkey and Clothing Drive. pic.twitter.com/DJzNeaj6mY — Fashionable KiIIas (@fashionkiIIas) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile back in L.A., Jenner hosted an elaborate holiday meal for mother Kris Jenner, half-sister Kim Kardashian, half-brother Rob Kardashian and others.

“The whole family was at Kylie’s last night and had a mellow Thanksgiving,” a source told E! News. “Kylie made a lot of the dishes herself and said she loved cooking. It was fun for her.”

Jenner and Scott are rumored to be expecting a child together in early 2018, but neither party has confirmed the news.