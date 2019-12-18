Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Will Reportedly Spend Christmas Together Amid Breakup

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s breakup was reported in October, but the two have since proved their dedication to co-parenting daughter Stormi, spending Thanksgiving together and now reportedly preparing to spend Christmas together. Sources told TMZ that the former couple is planning to spend Christmas in L.A. as a family with their daughter since both want to see her open presents on Christmas morning. Since Stormi will turn 2 in February, she’s gaining a better understanding of the holiday and because of that, her parents reportedly want to make it “super special” for her by being together.

View this post on Instagram storm’s first snow trip ⚡️🌨 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 6, 2019 at 11:13am PST

Jenner and Scott’s split was reported on Oct. 1, with sources telling TMZ that the couple had been separated for a few weeks.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” another source said. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

For Thanksgiving, Jenner and Scott spent the holiday at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs house along with Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life.”

Prior to Thanksgiving, Kylie took Stormi to Scott’s music festival in Houston, and Scott reportedly spent nights at Kylie’s home. Despite the amount of time they have been spending together, sources say they are not back together, a question Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian was asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week after Kylie was seen wearing a massive diamond ring.

“I don’t know. Isn’t that what I always say when I come here?” the KKW Beauty founder said. “No, I honestly don’t know.”

“I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kim added. “The big ring, definitely they’re not engaged, and I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself.”

“I don’t know the status, if they’re together or not, I don’t think they are.”

