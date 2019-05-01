Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Got New Birthday Tattoos

Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday on April 30 with a massive party thrown by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, which featured a gas station theme, a spinning elevator, Nike-themed drink machine, Scott-themed merchandise and Scott’s Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers hanging from the ceiling.

The bash also included a tattoo station, with both Jenner and Scott receiving some new ink to mark the occasion. Both stars were spotted in social media videos getting something tattooed on their arms, and at one point during Jenner’s inking session, Scott leaned in to give her a kiss.

The rapper and makeup mogul haven’t yet revealed their new artwork, which theoretically could be fake.

View this post on Instagram Matching tattoos or what ? ❤️ #kyliejenner #travisscott A post shared by Kylie Kristen Jenner (@kyliekclips) on May 1, 2019 at 12:36am PDT

Both Scott and Jenner are no strangers to tattoos, having already been inked multiple times. The two even share matching butterfly tattoos that they got shortly after they started dating in 2017.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jenner had written on her Instagram Story that she was feeling under the weather but was “still gonna go hard for my baby.”

The 21-year-old also shared a social media post wishing Scott a Happy Birthday that had some fans freaking out after the makeup mogul wrote, “let’s f— around and have another baby.”

“watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she added. “my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

The gas station-themed bash wasn’t the first party Jenner threw for Scott, as she included the couple’s daughter Stormi in a recent superhero-themed birthday celebration for the rapper that saw the family dress up as characters from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Jenner dressed as Captain Marvel, Scott wore a full Iron Man suit and 1-year-old Stormi was a miniature Thor in a red cape and armor.

“Happy end game everyone,” Jenner wrote, cracking in a separate caption, “oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you.”

The party was held at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Thousand Oaks, California where the family enjoyed a screening of Endgame, as well as a themed cake that read, “Happy birthday husband.”

Several other members of the Kardashian family attended the bash, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

