Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Split Rumors Debunked

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are reportedly not breaking up, despite some rumors circulating this month.

The latest issue of OK! Magazine featured an article about tension between Hawn and Russell, even suggesting that they were in the process of quietly separating. It included quotes from an inside source who spoke about “lies, betrayal and constant fighting.” However, other sources — including Russell himself, in an interview with Daily Mail — argue otherwise.

Russell gave an interview with The Daily Mail just last week, where he said that he and Hawn are doing well. The two have been together for 35 years, and he gave no indication that that was going to change.

“I very rarely worked when I knew Goldie was going to be working. And vice-versa. Which meant we could be together,” he said, explaining how the busy performers made things work. “I never thought that what the business could provide would ever take precedence over us.”

Russell’s interview was given in promotion of his new Netflix original movie, The Christmas Chronicles. He and Hawn attended the premiere together just last Sunday, along with their children and grandchildren. The whole family looked as happy as ever as they strolled the red carpet side by side.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us,” Russell told PEOPLE at the premiere. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”

Still, against the smiling photos of the couple, there are the anonymous sources telling reporters that “things have been tense between [Russell and Hawn] for quite some time.” They claimed that last year, “years of tensions finally boiled over, and they both began having fights over both of their rumored affairs.”

Despite Russell’s recent positive interviews, the insider said that they would be surprised to see him and Hawn make up at this point.

“They both can get very jealous… It would take a lot of work for them to come back from this,” they insisted. “Sadly, it seems as if they’ve already given up.”

In light of all the conflicting evidence, the website GossipCop gives zero credence to OK!‘s report. It notes that the same rumor circulated this time last year, while Star Magazine claimed the same earlier this month, yet nothing has come of it. From the looks on their faces and Hawn’s adoring social media posts, this Hollywood couple will be just fine.