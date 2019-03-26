Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Open up About ‘The Ranch’ Star’s Sobriety Battle

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been a pretty open couple regarding their relationship, but now, Bell is admitting that Shepard’s sobriety is what allows her to keep him in her life.

“I know how much effort has to be put into staying sober. I don’t mean that to be like, I come home and see him shaking and looking at a whiskey ad or something, [but] there are different elements you have to deal with when you’re staying sober,” Bell tells PEOPLE in an interview. “It’s a ton of mental control and evolution.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A type of control he is praised for every year on his sobriety anniversary. In fact, Bell recognizes that date more than his actual birthday in a sense.

“I’m very happy he was born so I celebrate his birthday, but I’m extraordinarily [happy] that he has stayed sober because that’s what allows me to have him in my life as a husband and as a father,” she expressed.

The two share two daughters together, Lincoln who is 5 years old, and Delta who is 4 years old.

“The nicest present she’s gotten me,” Shepard said. “Are always on my sober birthday. In fact, my real birthday… still haven’t gotten a present!”

The Ranch actor went on to say that Bell “spoils the hell out of me,” giving a strong indication that she doesn’t take his sobriety for granted.

One year, she bought an original copy of “The Adventurers” by Harold Robbins — Shepard was named after the lead character in the novel — then had close loved ones write sweet notes on the inside. Shepard says “that was incredible.”

Another year, Bell posted a sweet note attached to cute photos she posted on Instagram of the two, recognizing his hard work and dedication to not just his sobriety but to his family by staying away from the bottle.

Her post made headlines.

“I scrape together 14 years of sobriety, and she writes a little flowery thank you. Now there’s headlines all over the country about Kristen’s accomplishment of writing this letter. I’m like, ‘Just like you to steal my thunder!’” Shepard said jokingly. “I’m the one that went to 10,000 AA meetings. At no point was the message of any of the stories like, ‘Good job, Dax.’ It was like, ‘Can you imagine being loved by a woman like Kristen Bell?’”

“It was crazy sweet,” he continued, “and I loved it.”

The beloved couple have been together for almost 12 years and recently launched a plant-based baby product line named Hello Bello. Bell says she’s “always watched” Shepard’s feet which have consistently “been running towards good goals” and says “it’s just impressive for someone to have been that mindful about something.”