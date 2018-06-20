Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is back in the hospital after getting treatment for blood clots, with a source telling TMZ that the rocker has been readmitted.

Sources say Barker was released from a Los Angeles-area hospital on Monday evening but returned on Tuesday morning after initially arriving late last week after he was found to have blood clots in both arms.

On Friday, Barker revealed on his Instagram story that he has developed thrombophlebitis in his bilateral upper extremities as well as cellulitis.

TMZ shares that doctors are monitoring the clots to make sure that they do not travel to the musician’s heart or lungs as well as testing Barker’s response to blood thinners.

Barker’s post added, “Treated appropriately with antibiotics and anti-coagulants, his condition should improve ove the next few weeks. If untreated or exacerbated, this condition could result in severe adverse effects.”

Earlier this month, the band revealed that Barker was not medically cleared to perform, and as a result, they would be postponing dates of their Las Vegas residency at The Pearl at The Palms.

“Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until he is cleared to do so by his medical team,” the band wrote in a statement at the time. “The situation is currently being closely monitored.”

The statement continued, “Due to this situation it is with great regret that the Blink-182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled.”

“Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” Barker said. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Blink-182 will not return to the stage at The Palms until October 26.

A news release issued by The Palms states that Barker “has been ordered by his doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel.”

The rocker’s condition will be re-evaluated in early July.

Blink-182’s residency marks the first for a pop-punk band in Vegas, continuing the trend of major acts staking their claim on the city. The lineup of musicians nabbing residencies in the city is diverse, with stars like Celine Dion and Shania Twain pioneering the trend, which was soon picked up by Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Other acts, including Gwen Stefani and Florida Georgia Line, have announced upcoming residencies, further expanding the city’s musical offerings.

