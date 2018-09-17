Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cozy With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have moved on from Younes Bendjima already, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was reportedly showing some PDA with 20-year-old Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat Saturday.

On Saturday night, nightclub entrepreneur David Grutman shared a photo of Kardashian at the opening of TAO Chicago, alongside Sabbat and Malika Haqq. The 39-year-old Kardashian went to the event in a shiny metallic mini-dress with matching high heels.

After the opening, Kardashian and Sabbat went to another opening, this time for FOUND Hotel. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that the two were “getting cozy” at a club in the hotel and were joined by Kardashian’s friends. They left at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and were seen showing some PDA.

“[They were] loving on each other, sitting together, holding hands,” the witness said.

Kardashian and Sabbat were also seen together in Los Angeles Friday night. However, when Kardashian posted a photo from her Friday night outing on Instagram, Sabbat was nowhere to be seen. Kardashian also shared videos from the TAO Chicago party on her Instagram Story, but did not include Sabbat there either.

It is still not clear if Sabbat and Kardashian are romantically involved. Sabbat is part of the Kardashian solar system, as he attended Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash and was at the family’s Labor Day festivities.

Kardashian’s outings with Sabbat come just a few weeks after she and Bendjima split. Bendjima and Kardashian dated for two years, but split amid rumors he cheated on Kardashian. Bendjima blasted the rumors on Instagram, writing, “They really want me to be the bad guy… F- your Hollywood bulls— (can’t have fun with you friends no more) Where are my 12 other friendssss Nice catch tho.”

Despite these issues, the two reportedly tried to get back together in early September to give their relationship “another shot.”

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine. “Kourtney always liked him though, and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out.”

“Kourtney knows that he is not right for her, but the sex is just too good!” source claiming to be a “close friend” told Radar Online last week. “He was at her house several times this week, but Kourtney intends on keeping him a secret because she doesn’t want to hear it from her friends or family.”

Benjima was Kardashian’s first long-term relationship after she split from Scott Disick. She has three children with Disick, daughter Penelope, 6, and sons Reign, 3, and Mason, 8.

Photo credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago