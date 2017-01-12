Celebrity Couples

Kirsten Dunst Engaged to ‘Fargo’ Costar Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is hearing wedding bells!

The actress is engaged to her Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, UsWeekly reports.

The couple met on set while filming season 2 of the FX series and began dating. They first sparked rumors at the beginning of the summer when they were spotted out in L.A.

(Photo: FX )

At the time, Plemons gushed about Dunst, who played his wife on the show, saying, “It was a gift. I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just… have fun with the material.”

Things heated up quickly and the pair will now be heading down the aisle.

