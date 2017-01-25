Kirsten Dunst Happily Shows off Engagement Ring From Jesse Plemons

(Photo: Twitter / @GlamourMagUK)

A source confirmed Kirsten Dunst‘s engagement to her Fargo costar Jesse Plemons several weeks ago, and the actress showed off her engagement ring Tuesday at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture show in Paris, Us Weekly reports.

Wearing a white lace dress and pointed black heels, Dunst glowed as she flashed her ring for the camera from the front row of the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress had previously debuted her sparkler at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2, and the ring appears to hold an oval-shaped stone offset by diamond baguettes on a gold band.

“Oval diamonds are getting a lot of play of late with celebrities,” said diamond expert Michael O’Connor. “Plus, the mounting is yellow gold, which is also an interesting trend.” O’Connor estimated the center stone at about 3 carats, making the estimated value of the ring $80,000.

A photo posted by OQ DIAMONDS (@oqdiamonds) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Related:

Kirsten Dunst Engaged to ‘Fargo’ Costar Jesse Plemons

‘Fargo’ Co-Stars Get Cozy After Kirsten Dunst’s Split With Garrett Hedlund

Falcons and Packers Fans Get Engaged Before NFC Championship Game