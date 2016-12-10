Kim Kardashian’s Friend Sheds Light on the Couples Hope for a Better Year

Jonathan Cheban: Kanye and Kim are “looking forward to the new year” https://t.co/9csIpwWq2m pic.twitter.com/bVv5a287Kp — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 10, 2016

Kim Kardashian and the family are probably the one’s looking forward to 2017 the most.

According to their family friend Jonathan Cheban, he says Kim and Kanye West are ready for a new year.

Us Weekly reports, “Kim and Kanye are looking forward to the new year, new changes. They’re going to be great,” Cheban told reporters saying Kanye is “doing much better. We’re all looking forward to the new year.”

Cheban also said there is no way the couple is getting a divorce, plain and simple.

“I was so surprise when someone asked me that on the red carpet,” he admitted. The couple has had a rocky past couple of months after Kardashian was robbed in Paris back in October and West was hospitalized after a mental breakdown about a month later.

“He’s been shaken up ever since the robbery in Paris,” the source said. “It did a number on him as much as Kim. The mere thought that anything could happen to her sent him in a tailspin. He wasn’t sleeping and he was having nightmares about it,” a source revealed.

The two have been by each other’s side all things considered and both care deeply for one another.

Here’s to a new year for the Kardashian-West family!