How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Make Their Nontraditional Parenting Work

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may live a jet-setting lifestyle, but they never fail to make time for their kids.

The couple, who welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, on Jan. 15, parent their kids while balancing their busy schedules as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 37, continues to build her empire and the rapper, 40, is believed to be working on new music.

“They don’t have the most traditional way of raising their kids because they’re so busy,” a source told PEOPLE about the family, which also includes 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

“When they’re not together, Kim and Kanye FaceTime with the kids and talk to them as much as they can,” the source continued, adding that the parents also recruit the help of a number of family members and friends to assist in parenting responsibilities.

“Kris [Jenner] helps Kim a ton, as does Kourtney [Kardashian]. Corey [Gamble] pitches in with all the kids too. The family supports each other,” the source said.

Kardashian has also been bonding with youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster alongside rapper boyfriend Travis on Feb. 1.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house,” a source recently told the publication. “Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago.”

While the couple has been excited about expanding their family, Kardashian recently told Elle that she wouldn’t be having more than four children.

Although she said “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she’s not ruling out another baby. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she said. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

She also revealed how adding to their family has brought her and West closer together.

“He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” she explained. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance.”

And while the couple made the tough choice their youngest daughter into the world via a surrogate due to pregnancy complications the KKW Beauty CEO had in the past, Kardashian said she knows she made the right decision.

“I hated being pregnant,” she said. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Photo credit: Getty / Craig Barritt