Kim Kardashian Has Concerns About Children Visiting Kanye in Hospital

Kanye West remains hopsitalized at Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA with Kim Kardashian by his side, but sources reveal their children have not been to visit him.

“The kids have not visited. Kim has been there,” a source told PEOPLE.

The past week of medical concerns have left Kardashian feeling “overwhelmed” and worried about the toll their father’s hospitalization may take on their children, North, 3, and Saint, 11 months.

“She is very worried about the kids being around Kanye,” another source close to the family admitted.

The 39-year-old rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation last Monday after multiple instances of erratic behavior.

“The only person Kanye trusts is Kim,” PEOPLE previously reported. “Kim does spend hours with Kanye every day. She says that Kanye is on many different medications and that his doctors are figuring out proper doses. Kim says that not much has changed since he was admitted and that his doctors seem concerned.”