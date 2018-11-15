Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West the ‘Worst Communicator’

While speaking on a panel about prison reform, Kim Kardashian called husband Kanye West “the worst communicator” when it comes to expressing his political beliefs and feelings about President Donald Trump.

“I feel like he’s very misunderstood and the worst communicator,” Kardashian said at Variety’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit, according to Cosmopolitan. “But, when we talk about it, we have very similar politics. He’s very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics.”

She also mentioned that West’s political beliefs don’t put any kinks in their marriage, aside from the public backlash they’ve received.

“I’ve educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued,” she explained. “He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now.”

One source told PEOPLE that after West met with Trump and took to wearing the president’s “Make America Great Again” cap, West took him aside for “serious talks,” and that is when West took to Twitter to distance himself from politics.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote on Twitter in October. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

The source said that “after she had a talk with him,” West “decided that he had let himself be used” in relation to politics. “She has such a powerful influence on him, and not in a bad way.”

“Ye knows that he can be erratic and difficult, and he thinks that’s the source of his genius,” the source said. “So he needs the calming force of Kim, and he talks about her like that.”

The insider continued, “She calms him down, grounds him, tells him when she disagrees. In many ways, Ye’s marriage is the most healthy thing about his life.”

The couple have bigger problems to worry about this week, as they were forced to evacuate their home amid the California wildfires that started last week. They even hired private firefighters to help save not only their Hidden Hills home, but also those of some of their neighbors.

The private fire fighters armed with hoses dug ditches to prevent the fire from reaching the home, which sits on the edge of a cul-de-sac next to a field. Several of Kardashian and West’s neighbors spoke to TMZ and thanked them for saving their homes as well.

The Woolsey Fire has burned 435 structures and over 98,000 acres of land in Los Angeles County and Ventura County and claimed the lives of three people, according to CBS News.

Over 50,000 structures are still at risk of being burned. About 500 miles north in Butte County, the Camp Fire has killed 56 people and burned through 140,000 acres, destroying over 10,000 structures. At just 40 percent contained, it could be weeks until the fire is completely extinguished.