Khloe Kardashian Tweets Sunday’s ‘KUWTK’ Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’ and ‘Super Emotional’

Khloe Kardashian is warning fans that Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be hard to watch, as Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal plays out on screen.

Kardashian has kept mostly silent on her boyfriend’s cheating scandal. Thompson was caught on camera with another woman less than 48 hours before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, back in April. Now, fans will see her deal with the whole scandal, and the rest of the family’s reaction on their E! reality series. Kardashian took to Twitter on Sunday to remind them that it may not be pretty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” she wrote.

To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018



“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys,” she went on.

“Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” she added.

Finally, Kardashian finished with a short teaser for the episode, where her family finds out about Thompson’s infidelity.

Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are. pic.twitter.com/SLTrmua3DP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018



“Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary,” she wrote. “Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.”

Kardashian got an outpouring of support from her followers, who liked, retweeted and replied to her heartfelt messages. They assured her that they were along for the dramatic ride, and they admired her fearlessness for putting all of the painful memories on TV.

Khloe one of the reasons why I love u so much it’s bc you can be at the lowest point of your life and you will know that if you share what you’re going through u can help someone else who’s be going through the exactly same thing as u. Thanks for that. — Bru ♡ (@thedashroom) November 4, 2018



“Khloe one of the reasons why I love u so much it’s bc you can be at the lowest point of your life and you will know that if you share what you’re going through u can help someone else who’s be going through the exactly same thing as u,” one person wrote. “Thanks for that.”

“I love you Koko,” added another. “Your story will help many women who think that things like that only happens to them. Sometimes people think because you’re famous you’re immune from bullshit that happens to us regular people who aren’t famous. I know it hurt but I’m glad you’re sharing it.”

I love you Koko. Your story will help many women who think that things like that only happens to them. Sometimes people think because you’re famous you’re immune from bullshit that happens to us regular people who aren’t famous. I know it hurt but I’m glad you’re sharing it. — Jazzy Brown (@JazzyBtooSexy) November 4, 2018



Even after all of the intrigue and drama, Kardashian has left no doubt that her infant daughter was worth it. She has posted several emotional tweets about True recently, showing just how well motherhood suits her. After her string of posts on Sunday afternoon, one fan wrote that she should feel free to avoid social media as the episode airs.

“I will see how much I can handle,” she answered. “This goes for tonight AND next week.”



Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!