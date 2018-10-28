Khloe Kardashian Returns to Cleveland With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian may be ready to move past her issues with Tristan Thompson, as she appears to be back in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member took to her Instagram Story on Saturday night to reveal a romantic gesture in what appears to be Thompson’s living room.

A series of large silver balloons have been placed behind the couch, spelling out a message that says “WELCOME HOME.”

Kardashian seemed appreciative of the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s gift, posting it with the caption, “Thank you baby.”

Kardashian has not posted about about returning to Cleveland or openly discussed the status of her and Thompson’s tumultuous relationship.

The new mom was set to make the move to Cleveland earlier this month, but backed out at the last minute.

“Khloé had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go,” an anonymous source told E! News on Oct. 8. “She doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”

The sourced continued, “Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan. Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

While Kardashian had some issues stemming from her partner’s past infidelity, it seems she is willing to forgive and “rebuild” this damaged aspect of her life.

“I’m thankful for every moment I have!” Kardashian tweeted on Saturday. “I didn’t used to be present enough to truly reflect on the beauty of it all! The highs, lows. I was simply going through the motions of life! Im thankful that I’m in a place where I truly appreciate every experience. Good, bad or indifferent.”

“Be patient, tough and have faith,” she said. “Someday [your] pain/struggles will be useful to you. Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. [Cause], one day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuild yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being.”