Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Reportedly 'Hanging on By a Thread'

Khloé Kardashian may have indicated in her baby announcement that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are solid, but other reports say otherwise.

TMZ reports in the wake of allegations Thompson cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy that their relationship is "hanging by a thread" and that the new mom and Cleveland Cavaliers player "haven't spoken in days."

Kardashian is reportedly still furious after finding out he repeatedly cheated on her and embarrassed her in the process, sources told the news outlet.

The 33-year-old made it appear as if things were copacetic between her and Thompson, 27, when she unveiled the baby's name as "our little girl," True Thompson.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Kardashian wrote Monday afternoon.

But she's reportedly "nowhere near" forgiving Thompson, despite reports that she allowed Thompson in the delivery room to bond with baby True and that she had "basically forgiven" him.

The rest of the Kardashian family is also reportedly livid with Thompson, including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who left for Los Angeles almost immediately after the birth because they felt "sick" being in the same room as Thompson.

"Kim and Kourtney flew out [to Cleveland] as soon as Khloe went into labour – they'd never miss the birth of her first child," a source told the Daily Mail.

"It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations," the source added. "Kim and Kourt aren't known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who's hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened."

After a weekend away from Cleveland, Kim and Kourtney returned to join Khloé and their mother Kris Jenner, and brought sister Kendall Jenner along as well.

Kardashian and Thompson, who met in August 2016 after being introduced by Haqq McCray's sister Malika Haqq, announced that they were expecting a child together in December. Kardashian made the reveal by sharing a black and white photo of her baby bump being embraced by Thompson on Instagram.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Kardashian wrote.

She added, "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

The birth of Khloé's baby, however, came during a tough time for the Strong Looks Better Naked author. On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Khloé would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.