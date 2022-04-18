Khloe Kardashian Invites Social Media Outrage With Claim About Getting Back at Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal

Kardashian fans are still puzzled by Khloé Kardashian’s insistent about having Tristan Thompson as part of her inner circle. Though the two share a 4-year-old daughter, True, fans can’t fathom being more than cordial co-parents with a man who has publicly humiliated her since nearly the beginning of their relationship. Thompson has cheated and been caught publicly on at least four occasions. Despite the breakups, Kardashian keeps Thompson in close proximity and has been open about considering him to be a best friend of hers. And in the latest episode, Kardashian revealed how she reacted to discovering Thompson cheated on her the first time, when she was 9-months pregnant.

When discussing their close relationship, “It’s always such a weird, gray area because we are such great friends,” said Kardashian said to Thompson. “I think that’s so confusing to outside people. Because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to. “I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant,” she explained, adding, “If I wasn’t pregnant, I would have fucked you up. I just didn’t want to break my nails before delivery.” But fans don’t think it was a harsh enough reaction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Is that all?

https://twitter.com/DRenee0224/status/1514999823354806273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

And he still cheated afterward. Looks like Kardashian should have been the real monster Thompson was looking for.

Khloe dosn’t seem bothered

“She loves it over there,” another Instagram user wrote. The statement hints that Kardashian is content with the relationship between her and Thompson, regardless of the infidelity.

Only in Calabasas

https://twitter.com/AmerixaT/status/1514479688881745924?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kardashian may need to take a trip outside of Calabasas to see how other women get angry when their men cheat. Throwing water isn’t a good enough punishment for the crime.

If she’s happy, we’re happy

“At this point, if she doesn’t care, why should we?” another Instagram user wrote under the comment section of the post. Kardashian took him back at least three separate times for cheating after the incident in question.

She needs to exhale properly

https://twitter.com/DRenee0224/status/1515610251772534785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Not a the hot reaction one social media user was expecting. Many take it that Kardashian has never watched the infamous scene from the 1995 drama, Waiting to Exhale.

All she did was wash his clothes

“Water? Lmao that shit dried up bout time he got home. She’s too funny,” one Instagram user wrote under the comment section of the post. Thompson’s response to the wet clothes wasn’t aired.