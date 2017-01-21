Khloe Kardashian Slams Pregnancy Rumors by Having a Glass of Wine

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Khloe Kardashian isn’t pregnant and she isn’t afraid to have a glass of wine to prove it.

While out on a date with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Friday evening the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a couple Snapchat videos of herself sipping on some red wine while dining with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While on camera in one of her snaps she jokingly said, “I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine.”

Thompson also chirped in while holding his glass of wine saying, “wine life!’

Kardashian played around with filters throughout the evening using fun effects on herself, Thompson, and a friend.

The star recently finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom last month and according to Us Weekly, Kardashian is hoping Thompson is “the one.”

“I think that’s why we all are in relationships — to find the one,” she said during an interview with Extra. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, I hope so. Only time will tell.”

