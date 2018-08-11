Khloe Kardashian Parties It up With Tristan Thompson at Nightclub

Tristan Thompson may have missed Kylie Jenner’s epic 21st birthday party, but he and girlfriend Khloé Kardashian still partied the night away.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a selfie Snapchat video of the NBA star kissing her inside a nightclub as they danced to a remix of Bomba Estéreo’s “To My Love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

SNAPCHAT | via Khloé Kardashian : Khloé and Tristan Having fun in nightclub (August 11, 2018) pic.twitter.com/BYttrDuUR5 — KhloeKardashianFans.com (@khloefandotcom) August 11, 2018

The couple’s night out comes one night after he was noticeably absent from Jenner’s lavish party in Los Angeles where the youngest member of the Kardashian Jenner clan celebrated with Kardashian, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, as well as homager Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

On Friday, PEOPLE reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was in his home city of Toronto where he was attending a charity event in honor of his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

“Me and 2 of my heroes! Last night got to celebrate my brother Amari again,” Thompson shared on Instagram the day of Kylie’s birthday.

Though a cheating scandal obscured the days surrounding the birth of their daughter True on April 12, Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly still working on mending their relationship as he spends the basketball off-season in her hometown of Calabasas, California.

“He has really stepped up,” the KUWTK insider said about how the couple’s relationship is in a good place. “He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explained, adding that they “are still doing therapy.”

The insider added, “Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Thompson has also been spending quality time with True, even holding down the fort while Kardashian fulfills work commitments out of town.

Sister Kim recently admitted on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that the family had a hard time throughout the scandal, but they eventually came around to Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim said. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

The scandal will reportedly be addressed on this season of KUWTK, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!