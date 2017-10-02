Kevin Hart and His Wife Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish revealed the name of their son during their jungle-themed baby shower over the weekend.

The couple decided to name their little one Kenzo. Parrish used a sweet Instagram filter to share the news, PEOPLE reports.

“Kenzos mama,” Parrish wrote on a photo posted to her Insta Story. In another snap, she added, “a lioness & her cub.”

Hart also shared photos from the baby shower, which was held at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, California, on his Instagram page and Snapchat.

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

In a Snapchat video, Hart showcased a furry guest at the party: a dog dressed with a lion’s mane around its neck.

“When you couldn’t afford the lion so you got a dog and just put the thing around the dog,” he said. “It’s still ballin.’ It’s just on a budget.”

Although we are not sure what the “budget” was for the event, TMZ reported that the couple spent over $117,800 on the festivities.

Hart’s kids Hendrix, 9, and Heaven, 12, were also in attendance.

The celebration comes just a few weeks after Hart made an emotional apology to his wife and family for making a “bad error in judgment.” His apology references an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman.