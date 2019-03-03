Kensington Palace Addresses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Raising First Child Gender Fluid

After a report from Vanity Fair detailed via sources that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle would raise their first born gender fluid, Kensington Palace has issued a statement calling the claims are “totally false.”

Earlier this week, the publication alleged that a source revealed how Markle had been “talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby.” The source went on to say that the exact word used during the discussion was “fluid,” to which Markle had reportedly agreed upon with plans to raise their first born with a fluid approach to gender without imposing stereotypes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Kensington Palace issued a statement Saturday afternoon shooting down such speculation with a Palace spokesperson telling Hello! Magazine that the “story is totally false.”

The last time the Palace commented on a false story of such epic proportions was at the start of December with a story circulating about the alleged feud between the Duchess Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, and Markle. Reports surfaced that Middleton had allegedly “slapped down” Markle and told her “not to berate” members of Middleton’s team. The Palace debunked the story, asserting that it “never happened.”

A source for ELLE also backed the Palace, revealing that there was no “real war of the wives” taking place behind closed doors.

“The stories of the two duchesses having a major ongoing feud are just overblown,” the source said in January. “They have enormous respect for each other and are both devoted to representing Her Majesty in the humanitarian and charitable work they do.”

Markle is set to welcome her first child in just a few short weeks now, with an impending arrival at the end of April or early May. While the couple has not publicly revealed whether they’ll be having a boy or a girl, a source claims that the royal couple do know the sex of their upcoming arrival.

A source told Us Weekly that Markle told guests at her Feb. 20 baby shower in New York City that she’s having a boy, though a video of the pastel pink decorations at the event initially led royal fans to think otherwise.

In keeping with celebrations of Markle’s first child with Harry, the publication’ sources have shared that her sister-in-law, Middleton, will be throwing a baby shower for her as well.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” the source said. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

Photo credit: Samir Hussein / Getty Images