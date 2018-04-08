Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Come Together to Support Their Kids at Play

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett are keeping things together for the good of their children.

Two days after the Kendra on Top star, 32, confirmed that she and her husband had chosen to split, both parents attended their 3-year-old daughter Alijah’s first soccer game together on Sunday, which Wilkinson showed fans on her Instagram Story.

The former Playboy model could be seen cheering her daughter on from the sidelines while Baskett, 35, could be seen coaching Alijah and her team on the field during the game.

Wilkinson also shared an adorable mother-daughter photo as she cuddled with Alijah.

Over the weekend, Wilkinson also cheered on her and Baskett’s 8-year-old son Hank IV, as he played in hockey tryouts for what she said on Instagram was for a Las Vegas tournament.

The tryouts, which began on Saturday, continued the next day.

“Back like we never left. [Laugh out loud] [Hockey mom life],” the reality personality wrote alongside a photo of herself covering her face with a scarf, sharing that the photo had been taken at 9:26 a.m.

It’s not clear if Baskett was also at the hockey tryouts, but the former NFL player has been present for a number of his son’s games, posting about the little boy’s “first scrimmage” back in November, and gushing about what a “proud papa” he is.

“So proud of how hard he’s been working. I still can’t believe he’s taking to hockey like he is,” he wrote alongside a video of his son’s game.

Friday, Wilkinson confirmed that after nearly nine years of marriage, the couple had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009, but five years later, their relationship was rocked by a scandal when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Wilkinson filed for divorce from the former professional athlete, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

Additionally, she is requesting for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson