Ryan Gosling Getting 'Restless' After Big Family Move With Eva Mendes, Report Claims

Things are a little tough for Ryan Gosling right now. According to Life & Style, The Gray Man actor and his wife, actress Eva Mendes, are at odds over an ongoing move. Friction is reporting growing as the couple and their children trek from Los Angeles to Montecito, California.

"It was Eva who pushed for the move," a source told the outlet. "She wanted to raise [daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8] outside of Los Angeles, and Ryan agreed. The problem is, he's restless and needs the action of a big city." Basically, it sounds like the suburban life is not his style and will take some adjusting.

"Ryan loves adventure," the source adds, noting, "and Eva has become an extremely private, paranoid person. They really are opposites in almost every way."

The couple have gone strong since the start of their relationship and have managed to keep a bulk of their relationship out of the spotlight. Mendes, who has starred in films like Hitch alongside blockbuster star Will Smith, put her career on pause to raise their two daughters. It was only in the last few years that the couple have spoken about their family life.

"It was the easiest decision I've ever made," Mendes has said about putting her family first. Gosling's career has flourished with Mendes' support. His work takes him away and gives him the adrenaline he's reportedly missing. He's currently filming Project Hail Mary. The family have reportedly been with him in London as he films on location, despite Mendes' desire to be back in California.

"The family has spent hardly any time in Montecito this summer," the source says. "That works well for Ryan, but it hasn't been great for putting down roots. Eva has more control in the relationship, and the kids are the thing keeping them together."