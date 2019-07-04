Kelly Ripa Slams Troll Who Accused Husband Mark Consuelos of Missing out on Family Time

Kelly Ripa is not one to blindly accept criticisms of her family. After the talk show host shared a steamy photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, showing off the 48-year-old’s impressive upper body muscles while he stood in beautiful blue water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jul 2, 2019 at 2:46pm PDT

“An actor prepares………for the end of vacation,” Ripa captioned the photo.

The photo garnered plenty of praise for the Riverdale star’s impeccable physique, but one critic wasn’t impressed.

“He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids,” the Instagram user wrote, adding a crying face emoji.

Ripa, 48, saw the comment and promptly replied, “He’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker.”

Several of Ripa’s commenters thanked her for sharing the steamy photo. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote, “Thank you Kelly,” with a flame emoji. “This one’s for you babe,” Rinna wrote back with an emoji of a pair of lips.

“MORE OF THIS CONTENT PLEASE,” Parenthood actor Jonathan Tucker wrote.

“My screen melted!” wrote comic book creator Rob Liefeld.

Riverdale star Marisol Nichols wrote, “His tan is gonna be better than mine.”

Ripa, Consuelos and their three kids — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16 — have been on vacation since last week, with both parents documenting the sunny trip to their social media platforms.

In a snap taken by Lola earlier this week, Ripa stood on the beach in a white cover-up. “Sous le soleil avec [papa](Not pictured)” Ripa wrote in the caption. The French phrase translates to “under the sun with [papa].”

Consuelos shared several family photos from the trip, including one of the whole crew at sunset. “Entourage…(said w/ French accent),” he captioned the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Jun 27, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

Earlier this summer, Ripa and Consuelos hosted LIVE With Kelly and Ryan together while Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, was on vacation, and the couple revealed a particularly embarrassing story from Father’s Day weekend in which Lola walked in on them getting intimate on what happened to be her 18th birthday.

“We started her day off pretty bad yesterday; it happened again,” Consuelos said on the episode. “She knocked on our door — our bedroom door.”

Before the couple could react, Lola opened the door — and “made eye contact” with her mother, but apparently didn’t see much else.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,’” Ripa recalled to the studio audience.

The embarrassing moment extended into an “awkward brunch” with their kids and Consuelos’ parents, despite Ripa and Consuelos’ best efforts to focus on the food.

“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like ‘You’re disgusting,’” Ripa said.

“She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not,’” Consuelos chimed in.