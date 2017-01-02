Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Her Family Celebrating New Year’s Eve

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Kelly Ripa rang in the new year with the most important people of all — her family.

The talk show host shared a new photo to Instagram Sunday of her New Year’s Eve celebration, revealing that she spent the holiday with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children,Michael, 19,Lola 15, and Joaquin, 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Feliz año Nuevo!” she wrote next to a snap of the family. “With love from the Consuelos gang.”

Consuelos also used Instagram to share a snap from the celebration, posing with Ripa in a sweet photo he captioned, “Bringing in the new year with my fave and family.”

Bringing in the new year with my fave and family.. A photo posted by Mark Consuelos. (@instasuelos) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:54pm PST

Ripa previously posted a photo of her party preparations, sharing a snap of a table filled with hats, crowns, noisemakers and some light-up glasses.

“Hoping for a lit 2017!” she wrote.

Hoping for a lit 2017! ⭐❄️💥⛷🎉🥂 A photo posted by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

Related:

Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Son Michael Who Looks Exactly Like Dad Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Gives an Update on Co-Host Search

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Her Entire Family