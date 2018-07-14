Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos and Her Broke up Prior to Vegas Elopement

Kelly Ripa is opening up about the early days of her relationship with husband, Mark Consuelos.

The talk show host appeared on the first episode of the Betches’ Comments by Celebs podcast, revealing that there was a brief moment when the couple split up before they eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.

“Right before we got married, we broke up,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, who met Consuelos while working on All My Children, explained. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

Ripa added, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight, that the breakup actually came the week before they got married.

“He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee,” she recalled. “It was their Mother’s Day special. They were pre-taping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children.”

“She wanted to meet us, and I think we drove out a new car or pushed out a new pool table or something,” Ripa added. “She got a present from her kids and we brought it out to her. It all is so connected.”

Today, Ripa and Consuelos share three kids — Michael, 21, Lola, 17 and Joaquin, 15 — and appear to be as happy as ever.

Back in March, the couple enjoyed a beach getaway to celebrate Consuelos’ 47th birthday. During the trip, Ripa and Consuelos shared sexy photos of each other in their swimsuits, which attracted some body-shamers on Instagram.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April, Ripa and Consuelos said they were confused by response to Ripa’s bikini photos.

“It was bizarre,” Consuelos told Cohen. “It’s like, what else are you supposed to wear to the beach?”

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear to the beach,” Ripa added. “I mean, I don’t really know. I wasn’t in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know.”

At the time of the backlash, Consuelos directly responded to critics in defense of his wife.

“Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” the Riverdale actor wrote. “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now.”