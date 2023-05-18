Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola's College Graduation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently celebrated their daughter Lola's college graduation, and the happy mom shared some photos of the big occasion on social media. Taking to Twitter, Ripa shared some photos of the family together for Lola's graduation. It's clear, from the images, the smiling parents are very "proud" of Lola.

The post has received a lot of responses from fans, with one person tweeting back, "Congratulations to Lola and parents too. I know that feeling of accomplishment from our kids cause I've been there before... now, Lola continue your journey in life as if success is inevitable. Blessings Kelly, Mark, Lola and rest of the family. You guys are awesome!!" Someone else offered, "Congratulations, Lola!! You Did It! A College Graduate... Best Wishes For What Comes Next For You!!"

Notably, Consuelos has been the new co-host of Live, alongside Ripa, for just under a month now. He took over after former co-host Ryan Seacrest exited the series in April. The longtime TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

"When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day," He continued. "One of the best parts of the gig."

Ahead of his final episode, the exiting co-host made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff, which was shared in an Instagram post. The daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner," where he began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years." Speaking about what he'll miss from working at Live, Seacrest joked that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" is on his list, as well as the Halloween show.