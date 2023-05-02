Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary Amid 'Live' Reboot

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating 27 years of marriage! The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, celebrated their milestone anniversary after meeting in 1995 on the set of All My Children and going on to elope in Las Vegas the following year on May 1. Ripa commemorated their anniversary with a loved-up slideshow of moments throughout their marriage shared to Instagram.

"27 years ... in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos. #TimeFlies" Ripa wrote in the caption. Her husband opted for a still photo of him kissing his wife, which he captioned, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!" Those 27 years certainly have been eventful ones, as Ripa and Conseulos have gone on to welcome three kids – Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 – and are now co-hosting Live together after Ryan Seacrest officially exited the show last month.

"I had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right," the Live Wire author told Us Weekly after her husband's debut on the talk show. "I'm so proud of him, but I was never worried." Ripa gushed at the time, "The thing I love about Mark is how funny he is. ...The advice I gave him was to just keep being yourself, enjoy every moment and be present. He took it from there."

Being as close as they are has been both something the married couple can lean on and also has to be cognizant of. In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham, Consuelos said he and his wife have "definitely pushed it in the past on this show" when it comes to what's appropriate to discuss, but that they know each other well enough to express when things have gone too far.

"We've definitely, like, crossed it a few. I mean, I can't remember exactly what it was, but I remember like, 'Oh, we probably should have talked about that.' I think we've got a pretty good sense of what is going, too. What that line is. It'll probably move back and forth a little bit, you know?" he said. "I think we haven't had too many discussions about, 'OK, well that's off limits, right?' I think it's just kind of in our brains. We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, 'Are we gonna do this?' Or, 'No, we're not doing this. Of course we're not doing this.' So we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do."