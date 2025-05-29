Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have Interesting Responses on What They’d Do If They Divorced

Mark Consuelos’ marriage to Kelly Ripa is as strong as ever 29 years in — but he has an interesting backup plan if things were to ever go south.

The longtime couple, who fell in love on the set of All My Children three decades ago, discussed what they thought would happen if they ever split up during Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

During a segment about a study that indicated men “place more import on romance and they experience greater mental and physical health benefits from being in a relationship” and “struggle more with the emotional toll of a breakup,” Ripa joked that her husband would be lost without her.



“I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely,” Ripa said, to which the Riverdale alum responded, “That’s true.”

As the studio audience let out a heartfelt “Aww,” Consuelos quickly turned the moment into something more humorous, joking, “But I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I’m okay. Pretty sure.”

He then quipped of his hypothetical future partner, “I’d have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff.” Ripa couldn’t help but laugh, as she told her husband, “Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife!”

The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, are still keeping things steamy three decades in. During Monday’s episode of Live, Ripa revealed she and her husband have been embracing all the benefits of being empty nesters after sending their children — Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22 — off into the world.

While it’s a bit of a “shock” at first, Ripa joked, “And then your entire life becomes nudity in the household wherever you want,” as Consuelos grinned. “Total freak show all the time,” Ripa added.