Kelly Ripa Says She Was Served by One of Mark Consuelo’s’ Exes at a Drive-Thru in Florida

Kelly Ripa got the surprise of a lifetime after running into two of her husband Mark Consuelos’ ex-girlfriends. In a recent episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 54, shared that she met one of Consuelo’s exes at a a drive-thru of a fast food joint while on vacation.

“When you roll up to the drive-thru in Florida and the woman handing you your lunch says, ‘I used to date your husband,’ you don’t need to know anything else,” Ripa joked, with Consuelos adding,“Tampa’s a very loving city!”

She kept details to a minimum before noting that she ran into another one of Consuelos’ past girlfriends while in Wildwood, New Jersey, for their son Joaquin’s wrestling match. The longtime couple share Joaquin, 22, along with son Michael, 27, and Lola, 23. They’ve been married since 1996.

“[Mark’s] like, ‘Oh, we’re in your neck of the woods. I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends are going to be there? I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends were going to meet? I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends we’re going to interact with,’” Ripa, who is from New Jersey, said. “And I’m like, ‘Probably zero.’ And he’s like, ‘OK, we’ll see, we’ll see.’”

Consuelos kept talking to Joaquin about the possibility of seeing one of his wife’s exes. “And he’s like talking to Joaquin, ‘All your mom’s ex-boyfriends are going to be there and you’re going to have to beat their kids up!’” she added.

Instead, they say one of his exes. “Her sons were good wrestlers, too! They are, they’re great,” Consuelos joked.

The couple began working together on the longrunning talk show in 2023. “This show today truly felt like home. I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right,” Consuelos told Us Weekly after filming their first episode. “Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together, and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily. I can’t wait to see where we can go from here.”