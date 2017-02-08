Kelly Clarkson Talks Holiday Plans and 2017 Grammy Award Nomination

Kelly Clarkson decking the halls in anticipation for her little one’s first Christmas.

“We are a very American family in the sense that there are a lot of different families going on, and having to visit this family and this family and this family,” Clarkson tells ET. “We have a very full schedule of family fun to make sure we get everyone in there and see everyone and our kids, because it is important.”

Clarkson joked that while it will be Remington’s first Christmas, she says she won’t be going all out. “I learned from River last Christmas she doesn’t know what’s going on.”

The “Stronger” singer admits she has a couple of things for the 7-month-old, but her 2-year-old daughter is much more excited this year.

River and her mom have already been seen spreading holiday cheer at the 63rd annual Piedmont Natural Gas Nashville Christmas Parade last weekend.

“I’ll be honest with you, actually the lights outside our house were on before Halloween…. We’re like those red necks that have Christmas lights on weird times of the year,” she joked.

“I love the decorations. It puts me in such a great mood,” she admitted. The singer is gearing up to sing for the second time at Miracle on Broadway in Nashville on December 16th and also revealed she will be attending the GRAMMY’s after being nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Piece by Piece.”

The nominee is also gearing up to release new music in 2017, and hopes to have a single out by May.