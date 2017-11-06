Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

The first man Kelly Clarkson was ever sexually attracted to was her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

During a private show for SiriusXM listeners in New York City Friday, Clarkson said she “honestly” thought she was asexual before meeting her husband.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson said as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

She continued, “I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

Clarkson and Blackstock have been married since 2013.

They met at the 2006 Country Music Awards, where she sang with Rascal Flatts. At the time, Blackstock was their manager. Her date for the night was her guitar player’s wife. She had just been in a bad relationship.

“Literally, I’m not joking, he walked past us at that time,” Clarkson told the audience. “And he walked by, I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something.”

Clarkson didn’t make a move at the time, since Blackstock was still married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth. They didn’t see each other until 2012 at the Super Bowl, where Blackstock’s client Blake Shelton was performing.

“We didn’t even know each other, but he had walked past me once and there was a moment in my crazy head,” Clarkson said. “He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, ‘I really dig you,’ He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn’t let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, ‘Ask me out!’ but outside I was like, ‘I love being single and coming home every night alone. It’s awesome.’”

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children, River, 3; and 18-month-old Remington. She is also step-mother to Blackstock’s children with Ashworth, Savannah, 16; and Seth, 10.

