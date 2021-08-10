Kelly Clarkson Fans Have Words for Her Ex Amidst Latest Case Update
Kelly Clarkson recently landed a big legal win in the divorce case between her and her ex, Brandon Blackstock, and fans of the daytime talk show have some words. It was previously reported that Clarkson will have to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. That news was quite a surprise to many.
This week, it a judge determined that Blackstock would have to be financially responsible for the Montana property that the now-former couple previously bought together. Expenses for the ranch property land at close to $81,000 per month. This includes mortgage, insurance, and taxes. The judge determined that, since this will be Blackstock's primary residence, he is expected to take care of these payments. The news has had Clarkson fans talking and we've collected some of their comments below. Scroll down to see what they are saying!
I wish this divorce resolved soon. My Queen Kelly don't deserve this mess... She deserves better— nassKC (@nass_casey) August 10, 2021
"I can maybe see spousal support but child support no... But if he works why is he asking for spousal support?" one curious Clarkson fan asked in Facebook post.
For either party it should be like “you have 3 months to get it together” shouldn’t be for life.— C. G. (@charm50116) August 10, 2021
"He's a grown man, he should be able to take care of himself!" exclaimed a frustrated Facebook user.
An still stuck on$150k support pic.twitter.com/gtXjGFSOnU— Biggaz (@PJena101) August 9, 2021
"Her husband Sounds greedy to me, she's the one that has the talent making all the money!!!" someone commented. "They should have had a prenuptial agreement!"
Fight that punk Kelly. He should be ashamed of taking money from your children.— betsy (@Betstro) August 10, 2021
"Nobody needs that much money to raise their children or spousal support. Ridiculous!!!" a fan exclaimed.
Such POS guy! Let him pay his own expenses on the ranch he is living in. The Judge got this right on the ranch expenses. Kelly is supermom, super independent & she ofcourse have no problem spending for her kids.— nassKC (@nass_casey) August 10, 2021
"None of my business and shouldn't be anyone else's either," somebody stated, suggesting that they are staying out of taking sides.
That’s a lot of ranch pic.twitter.com/P7fvPxfit0— G (@Schmergledorf) August 9, 2021
"Its the judges fault for granting him that much money," one person offered. "The judge should have told him to get off his lazy butt and get a job and work hard for what he wants. I am sick and tired of lazy people."
He’s an embarrassment to men everywhere pic.twitter.com/i9vwNxqATY— KMcS (@KMc_Swinney) August 9, 2021
"She has custody why does she have to pay him child support," one last fan asked.