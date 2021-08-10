Kelly Clarkson Fans Have Words for Her Ex Amidst Latest Case Update

Kelly Clarkson recently landed a big legal win in the divorce case between her and her ex, Brandon Blackstock, and fans of the daytime talk show have some words. It was previously reported that Clarkson will have to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. That news was quite a surprise to many.

This week, it a judge determined that Blackstock would have to be financially responsible for the Montana property that the now-former couple previously bought together. Expenses for the ranch property land at close to $81,000 per month. This includes mortgage, insurance, and taxes. The judge determined that, since this will be Blackstock's primary residence, he is expected to take care of these payments. The news has had Clarkson fans talking and we've collected some of their comments below. Scroll down to see what they are saying!