Kelly Clarkson Takes Firm Step Forward in Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson reportedly filed new legal documents in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock on Friday, asking the judge in the case to officially declare her single. Clarkson, 39, filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 and won primary custody of their children in November 2020. The couple married in October 2013 and are parents to daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

Clarkson's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed new documents on Friday asking the judge to officially grant the request for a divorce, reports TMZ. Wasser noted the money and child custody issues could be solved at a later date. Meanwhile, Blackstock is arguing their prenup is invalid. The judge has not ruled on the validity of the prenup.

The custody issue appears to be solved at the moment. In November, Clarkson won primary custody, since Blackstock has made Montana his permanent residency. Clarkson still lives in Los Angeles, where she films her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Blackstock was reportedly asking the judge to grant them joint custody, and the children would split their time between Los Angeles and Montana. Clarkson asked for the children to be allowed to stay in Los Angeles. The judge sided with Clarkson's plan, but she was only granted primary custody on a temporary basis. The order is expected to become permanent.

The judge also granted Blackstock temporary spousal support. This order is also expected to become permanent. However, Blackstock's support would end in 2023, half the length of their marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce turned ugly in December when it was revealed that Clarkson filed documents with the California Labor Commissioner's Office. She accused Blackstock's management company, Starstruck Management, of defrauding her out of millions of dollars by allegedly acting as her talent agent illegally without a license in California. In September 2020, Starstruck sued Clarkson for allegedly owing $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

Bryan Freedman, Starstruck's attorney, told TMZ that Clarkson's filing "ignores the fact" that Clarkson is also a client at Creative Artists Agency. "While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record," Freedman said. "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings."

While Clarkson's divorce continues playing out in court, her success is only growing. In May, it was reported that her show will take over Ellen DeGeneres' timeslots in some markets after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in 2022. The divorce has also provided Clarkson with inspiration to write and record again. She recently told Entertainment Tonight that she wrote 60 songs since filing for divorce.