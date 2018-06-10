Keegan-Michael Key Marries Girlfriend Elisa Pugliese

Keegan-Michael Key posted a wedding photo on Instagram on Friday, confirming that he had officially said his vows to girlfriend Elisa Pugliese.

“Best. Day. Ever,” the actor wrote on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture showed Key and Pugliese sharing a kiss on a cobble street. The two looked dapper in their wedding day best. Key wore a deep blue suit while Pugliese wore an elegant sleeveless dress and strappy high heels. She even held the bouquet in front of her — a bright purple arrangement.

Pugliese commented on Key’s post. “Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key,” she wrote.

Key and Pugliese announced that they were engaged in November.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to make the world a better place,” he wrote at the time. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/UYhtSQ4GQH — Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) November 14, 2017



The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony with only their closest friends and family in New York City, according to a report by PEOPLE. However, they plan to hold a larger reception on Saturday, with a longer guest list.

Key has had a meteoric rise after the success of Key & Peele. He works in movies and TV equally, including last year’s Netflix original Friends From College. Pugliese also works in the industry, producing films like Boy Meets Girl and Better Off Single.

The couple has typically kept their romance to themselves, though last year they made a few public appearances together. They were seen out at the U.S. Open and the IRC’s Rescue Dinner in New York City.

They may have good reason for their privacy, as Key’s previous marriage dominated headlines for a while. He filed for divorce from Cynthia Blaise in December of 2015. The couple had been together for 17 years, and their settlement was a long process. Last March, Blaise told TMZ that the process was giving her bouts of depression, anxiety and even post-traumatic stress disorder.

Blaise also told the outlet that she had supported Key in the early years of their marriage, before his rise to fame. Blaise works as a dialect coach for actors in Hollywood, and she said that in the final years of their marriage Key made far more money than her. She was seeking an even split of assets and attorney’s fees, and hoping that her ex would help her with the cost of the five medications she began taking after the divorce.