Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spend Thanksgiving Together

The couple that wears matching red pajamas together, stays together!

Us Weekly reports that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving with the singer’s family, putting rumors of a split to rest with some festive holiday videos on Perry’s Instagram.

In one clip, Bloom can be seen holding a baby in one hand and his phone in the other as he and Perry say “Hi Internet.” The camera also shows off the rest of the family in matching red pajamas at their get together in Santa Barbara, California.

In a later video, Perry turned the camera on her father, Keith, who poked a bit of fun at Bloom.

“Look out!” he told the camera. “Here comes the turkey for Thanksgiving.”

“There he is,” he added, pointing at Bloom.

“You don’t choose your family, but I can’t quit ’em now,” Perry cracked.

Perry and Bloom have been extremely private about their relationship, but the pair have been dating for about a year. Bloom shares a 5-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who a source shares was also at the holiday celebration.